Alordia tips King Promise to fill O2 arena

King Promise

Alordia, CEO of Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK), asserts that King Promise has the potential to fill the renowned O2 Arena in the UK, attracting both local and international fans.

In an interview on Joy Prime, Alordia confidently stated King Promise's ability to draw audiences from around the world to his concerts.



He emphasized King Promise's appeal, noting that the artist could attract foreign attendees to his shows.

Alordia, who previously praised Black Sherif's global potential, now asserts that King Promise currently holds more sway in drawing crowds, especially in London.



His declaration follows rapper Medikal's successful sold-out concert at the 2,800-seater Indigo O2 in the UK, sparking discussions on Ghanaian artists hosting larger concerts at venues like the 20,000-seater O2 Arena.