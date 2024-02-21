Amakye Dede lauds Sarkodie and Stonebwoy for promoting Ghana through music

Amakye Dede

Iconic Ghanaian highlife musician, Abrantie Amakye Dede, has expressed his optimism about the future of Ghanaian music, attributing it to hip hop sensation Sarkodie and Afro-dancehall maestro Stonebwoy.

Amakye Dede, with over 40 years of musical experience, commended Sarkodie and Stonebwoy for their exceptional songwriting skills, highlighting their commitment to producing thoughtful and environmentally conscious music.



In a recent interview on Prekese Radio, he stated that these artists are pivotal in elevating Ghanaian music to unprecedented heights.



"I think Stonebwoy and Sarkodie are talented people who will succeed," he said, acknowledging their current dominance in the music industry.



The highlife virtuoso, renowned for his timeless classics, revealed his admiration for the musical prowess of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, predicting that their music will continue to resonate with audiences long into the future.

Amakye Dede also hinted at his daughter Jenessa Amakye Dede's burgeoning music career in the UK, foreseeing her eventual rise to prominence in the industry.



As one of Ghana's most revered musical icons, Amakye Dede's contributions to the country's music scene are unparalleled. His captivating stage presence and extensive discography, boasting hits like ‘Brebrebe Yi’, ‘Mensuro’, ‘Mabre’, ‘Broken Promises’, ‘Sokoo Na Mmaa Pe’, ‘To Be A Man Na War’, and ‘Iron Boy’, have solidified his status as a national treasure.



Throughout his illustrious career, Amakye Dede has transcended various musical genres, including soca, calypso, lovers rock, and pop, leaving an indelible mark on the global music landscape. His over 30 albums attest to his enduring legacy and innovative spirit, cementing his place in the annals of Ghanaian music history.