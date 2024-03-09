Amandzeba reveals how he overcame his father's opposition to his music career

Amandzeba

Award-winning Highlife maestro Amandzeba's journey to musical stardom wasn't a stroll in the park.

Despite his innate passion for music, his father, Ato Brew, staunchly opposed his musical aspirations, favoring a career in medicine or banking instead.



"Growing up, my dad had this mindset that music was for bad boys and those who had no aim," Amandzeba recounted in an interview with Graphic Showbiz. "He had friends who were musicians and lived a very bad lifestyle so never would his son become a musician too."



The turning point came when Amandzeba's determination to prove his talent surged after his father shattered his first guitar, a gift from a friend returned from abroad.



"I wept that day and decided to do whatever I could to prove him wrong that I had talent, I had something good in me," he confessed.

With grit and resolve, Amandzeba penned his inaugural song, "Ama," and had it recorded by a friend. The song's resonance within their social circles gradually softened his father's stance. "My dad had to listen to the song again and again to be convinced to allow me to follow my dreams," Amandzeba reflected.



As he dropped hits like "Dede," his father's curiosity blossomed into genuine interest. Amandzeba seized the moment, performing his repertoire to win his father's approval. "With determination and hard work, my dad eventually became my number one fan and he finally allowed me to do whatever I wanted to do," he disclosed.



Determined to pursue his musical destiny, Amandzeba invested relentless effort and time into honing his craft. "I always knew I would be a great musician so I invested in myself and learnt on the job and from professionals in the industry," he affirmed.



Reflecting on his tumultuous journey with his father, Amandzeba pledged unwavering support for his own children's aspirations, even if they lead to music. "Two of my children have expressed interest in music and I am giving them my support for them to succeed," he said.