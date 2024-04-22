Amandzeba to headline Akra Book Party 2024

Amandzeba

The Akra Book Party, organized by Read Ghana Read Consult to commemorate UNESCO World Book Day and celebrate the importance of books in national development, is set to take place at the Mamprobi Gale Community Library on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

This mini book festival promises a range of engaging activities designed to explore the enjoyable side of books, including dramatic readings, interactive contests, and author-reader interactions.



A standout highlight will be a special Bookdate session featuring Ghanaian music legend Amandzeba, where participants can engage in a reading and conversation alongside musical renditions by the icon.



In addition to this, attendees can look forward to a book-art experience with Dede Padiki, a book reading by ace journalist Selma Alhassan, and an audio book conversation with Ama Dadson.



The event will also showcase a book exhibition and other engaging activities.

The Special Guest of Honour for the occasion will be Hon. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, former Mayor of Accra and current Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency.



Rather than a traditional opening ceremony, the Akra Book Party will kick off with a literary conversation focusing on the topic "Is the book industry rightly positioned to contribute to the creative economy?" featuring notable personalities and stakeholders in the book industry.



The event, supported by organizations like the Osu Children’s Library Fund, Town & Country Books Services, Yumvita Ghana, and the Ghana National Association of Private Schools, aims to attract over 500 participants and is open to the public free of charge.