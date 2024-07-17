Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Ambanis: Meet the family with a $122 billion fortune who are behind the grand Indian wedding

Ambani Family Ambani family

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 Source: BBC

The Ambani family, led by Mukesh Ambani, recently hosted a spectacular wedding for his son Anant, drawing global attention.

The Ambani family, led by Mukesh Ambani, recently hosted a spectacular wedding for his son Anant, drawing global attention. The lavish festivities, spanning months and featuring celebrities like Rihanna and global business leaders, underscored the family's influence in India's business, entertainment, and now luxury markets, as they continue to expand their conglomerate, Reliance Industries, into diverse sectors including technology and entertainment.



Read full article

Source: BBC