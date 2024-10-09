Amend some Ghanaian proverbs, wise sayings – Radio Personality

Dr. Pounds

Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Pounds, a renowned broadcaster, has suggested amending certain Ghanaian proverbs to reflect modern times.

Dr. Pounds, a renowned broadcaster, has suggested amending certain Ghanaian proverbs to reflect modern times. He argued that some traditional sayings, like those in Twi, are outdated and no longer relevant, citing exampes such as proverbs about water shortages and blind people, calling for updates akin to constitutional amendments.





Read full article