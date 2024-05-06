Entertainment

Entertainment
0

Amerado admits to visiting cemetery at 2am for love charm

Amerado D.png Amerado

Mon, 6 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper Amerado shocked fans during a recent interview on hitz 103.9fm by revealing his unconventional tactics in the pursuit of love.

Confessing to resorting to 'black magic' to win a lady's affection, Amerado disclosed visiting a cemetery at 2 am. There, he performed rituals involving sprinkling powder and chanting incantations.

Despite the eerie setting and unconventional methods, Amerado defended his actions, attributing them to his unwavering determination fueled by love.

"At 2am, I went to the cemetery alone to sprinkle powder while uttering some random incantations, and then I left," he stated, shedding light on his bold move.

