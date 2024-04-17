Amerado affirms commitment to rap music over singing

Amerado

Rapper Amerado, also known as Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, emphasized his unwavering dedication to rap music in a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz.

Amerado asserted that despite exploring singing as a means of broadening his audience, he remains true to his roots as a rapper. He clarified that his foray into singing was primarily for exposure, not financial gain, emphasizing that rap remains his core identity.

Reflecting on his musical journey, Amerado expressed gratitude for both singing and rapping, yet firmly affirmed that if forced to choose, he would prioritize rap over singing. He emphasized that his evolution as an artist does not diminish his commitment to rap music, which has defined his career.