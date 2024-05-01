Amerado assures fans of well-being following stage mishap

Amerado

Ghanaian rapper Amerado, known for hits like ‘Kweku Ananse’, took to social media to reassure fans of his good health after a stage accident at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School (BBSHTS) on April 27, 2024.

During his performance, the stage collapsed, causing Amerado to fall, leading to his immediate hospitalization.



Despite the frightening incident, Amerado expressed gratitude on Facebook for the overwhelming support he received and confirmed his well-being on April 30, 2024. He also announced the premiere of a visualizer for his upcoming track.

In his post, he wrote, “I’m grateful for all the support, prayers, calls, and laughter after my stage mishap at Baidoo Bonsoe SHTS. I’m doing well now. FYI: TinTonTan visualizer drops at 6 pm today on my YouTube channel. Thanks for your ongoing support. On God.”