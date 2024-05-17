Amerado credits rap 'Beefs' for career success

Amerado

Rapper Amerado, also known as Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka, attributes his career's growth to participating in rap 'beefs'.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Amerado affirmed the positive impact of rap battles on his life.



Having engaged in multiple 'beefs' with industry peers like Kofi Mole and Lyrical Joe, Amerado stands by his decision, citing it as beneficial to his career.



The 'Kwaku Ananse' hitmaker believes these confrontations expanded his fan base and enhanced his musical prowess.



Amerado noted a surge in social media followership due to his involvement in rap feuds.

Comparing the reception of his regular music to tracks released during 'beefs', Amerado observed a significant difference in views and engagement.



Embracing challenges without regrets, Amerado views rap battles as opportunities for personal growth and discovery.



Encouraging fellow artists to seize such opportunities, Amerado emphasizes the value of competition in honing one's skills.