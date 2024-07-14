Entertainment

Amerado declined a collaboration on my new song ‘Bibia B3y3 Fine’ – Barima Sidney

Sun, 14 Jul 2024 Source: 3news

Highlife legend Barima Sidney sought a collaboration with rapper Amerado for his new song 'Bibia B3y3 Fine,' but Amerado's management declined, proposing a remix instead.

Sidney then successfully collaborated with King Paluta, recommended by a friend, who swiftly recorded his verse for the track, released to positive reception in May.



Source: 3news