Amerado declined a collaboration on my new song ‘Bibia B3y3 Fine’ – Barima Sidney

Barima Sidney

Source: 3news

Highlife legend Barima Sidney sought a collaboration with rapper Amerado for his new song 'Bibia B3y3 Fine,' but Amerado's management declined, proposing a remix instead. Sidney then successfully collaborated with King Paluta, recommended by a friend, who swiftly recorded his verse for the track, released to positive reception in May.





