Amerado expresses regret over foul language in diss tracks

Amerado

Rapper Amerado voices regret for using offensive language in his diss tracks, admitting some words were unnecessary.

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he clarified his remorse wasn't about the beef itself but specific lyrics.



"I don't regret the entire banter in my music but I disapprove of some of the words used," he stated on Hitz FM, acknowledging certain insults went too far.

Amerado cited the pressure to release back-to-back songs as a factor, explaining how it limits time for thoughtful lyricism.



Despite his regret, he noted that the exchanges benefited both himself and his opponent.