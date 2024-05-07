Amerado must marry any woman he impregnates - Mother insists

Amerado

The mother of Ghanaian rapper and singer, Amerado, has outlined her expectations regarding her son's marriage following Akwaboah’s recent wedding ceremony.

Confirming that Amerado is currently pursuing his education at the University of Ghana while also focusing on his career, she expressed her desire for him to excel academically before tying the knot.



Although emphasizing the importance of completing his tertiary education, she highlighted her desire for more grandchildren, given that she has only two children, including Amerado.

In a candid statement, she asserted that while she expects her son to marry after completing his education, if he were to impregnate any woman, he would be obligated to marry her.



“My son is currently in school. He will marry when he is done with school. However, I have told him that if he impregnates any lady he should bring her home and marry her. They are just two so I need more grandchildren,” she stated firmly.