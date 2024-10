Shatta Wale and Andy Dosty

Source: Mynewsgh

Andy Dosty and Shatta Wale have reconciled after years of conflict.

The two entertainers ended their feud during the Communications Minister’s 60th birthday event, sharing a hug as a sign of peace.

Shatta Wale humorously attempted to kiss Andy Dosty and requested $5000 from the Minister.



Read full article