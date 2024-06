Stonebwoy, Angelique Kidjo

Source: Mynewsgh

Award-winning singer Angélique Kidjo celebrated her record-breaking win at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards for her collaboration with Stonebwoy on "Manodzi" from his 5th Dimension album.

Kidjo expressed her excitement on social media, thanking Stonebwoy and the event for the prestigious honor.

Stonebwoy also clinched the Artiste of the Year award.



