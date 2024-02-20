Appietus disagrees with notion of stagnation of Ghana's music industry

Appiah Dankwah aka Appietus

Renowned record producer, Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, has expressed his disagreement with the prevailing perception that Ghanaian music has stagnated due to irregular releases by musicians.

In an interview on Accra FM, Appietus emphasised that creativity is not a daily affair and pointed out that artists worldwide do not churn out music on a daily basis.



He stated, "You cannot say the whole machinery has come to a halt because some artistes have not released [new] songs."



Appietus drew parallels with international stars like Beyonce, highlighting that even global icons take breaks between releases to allow for the creative process. He stressed the importance of recognising the time and effort required in crafting quality music.

The seasoned sound engineer criticised the tendency of entertainment journalists and pundits to chastise artists for delays in releasing new material. He underlined that music creation is a meticulous process that cannot be rushed, as it requires dedication and attention to detail.



"It takes hard work and if they rush to put out a song, they will again be mocked for releasing a song of poor quality," Appietus said, emphasising the significance of allowing artists the necessary time to refine their craft.



Appietus likened artists to fruits, each with their unique season, and cautioned against the pressure to produce music year-round. He warned that such demands could lead to artist burnout and even health issues if not managed effectively.