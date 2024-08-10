Appreciate your father, I still don’t know mine at age 38 – DKB tells Gisela Amponsah

DKB

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian comedian DKB has revealed he does not know his father, joining the conversation sparked by influencer Gisela Amponsah's criticism of her estranged father. DKB shared his experience on Twitter, urging Gisela to appreciate having any connection to her father, unlike him, who has not met his and has had minimal contact.





