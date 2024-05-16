Archbishop Palmer-Buckle blames laziness of the youth on social media

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle

The Archbishop of Cape Coast, Most Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, criticized social media's detrimental effects on youth productivity, citing it as a major distraction for young people, consuming their time in unproductive discussions.

Encouraging constructive engagement, he urged youths to use social media to acquire new skills and research topics that can enhance their lives, rather than wasting time on fleeting online trends.



The Archbishop made these remarks at the Cape Coast Archdiocesan Youth Rally of the Roman Catholic Church in the Central Region.



Highlighting TikTok's influence, he observed that it has led many youths to idleness, emphasizing the need for utilizing social media for learning and valuable information instead of following unnecessary trends.

Deputy Minister of Education and MP for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, echoed this sentiment, urging youths to pursue paths that enrich their lives and contribute positively to society.



The ongoing debate on social media's influence continues, with stakeholders advocating for strategies to mitigate its negative effects on individuals.