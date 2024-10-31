Menu ›
Entertainment
Are You A Doctor Or A Family Member? – Prophet Kumchacha Chides Nana Romeo Over His Statement About Akua Donkor
Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix
Prophet Kumchacha has criticized radio presenter Nana Romeo for comments about Akua Donkor's health following her transfer to Ridge Hospital.
Kumchacha questioned Romeo's authority to discuss her heart condition, implying he's seeking attention.
This dispute seems to stem from earlier comments made by Romeo regarding Kumchacha's ministry.
Read full article
Source: ZionFelix