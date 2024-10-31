Entertainment

Entertainment
Are You A Doctor Or A Family Member? – Prophet Kumchacha Chides Nana Romeo Over His Statement About Akua Donkor

Prophet Kumchacha 2sx Prophet kumchacha

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Prophet Kumchacha has criticized radio presenter Nana Romeo for comments about Akua Donkor's health following her transfer to Ridge Hospital.

Kumchacha questioned Romeo's authority to discuss her heart condition, implying he's seeking attention.

This dispute seems to stem from earlier comments made by Romeo regarding Kumchacha's ministry.

Source: ZionFelix