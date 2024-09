Kwame Asare (A Plus)

Source: Pulseghana

Kwame A Plus criticized the violent actions of protestors during the #ReOccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, which aimed to address issues like illegal mining and corruption.

He condemned property destruction, urged non-participation, and warned that such chaos could jeopardize upcoming elections.

The protest continues, with police seeking the convener for inciting violence.



Read full article