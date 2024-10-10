Are iPhone users petty? You’ll be surprised How Many Won’t Date Android Fans: Survey

Iphones And Androids

A recent survey reveals tension between Android and iPhone users in the dating world. About 22% of iPhone users admit they look down on non-iMessage texts, and nearly 23% consider it a dealbreaker if a potential partner uses Android. The survey, conducted by All About Cookies, polled 1,000 participants, with 31% of men saying they would reject an Android user, compared to 16% of women. This highlights how smartphone choice may influence dating preferences, especially among iPhone users.

