Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo appointed new board chairman of GMA-USA

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

The Executive Board of the Ghana Music Award, USA (GMA-USA) has appointed Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, a distinguished Ghanaian entertainment journalist and showbiz critic, as the Chairman of the newly constituted awards board.

In a press statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of GMA-USA, the executive council highlighted Arnold's significant contributions to the creative industry, emphasizing his extensive experience working with various brands, artists, and events, which align seamlessly with the vision of the awards scheme.



"With a seasoned background in public relations and communications, Mr. Asamoah-Baidoo brings valuable experience to his new role. As Chairman, Mr. Asamoah-Baidoo will lead a distinguished team overseeing the categorization and nomination process for the awards scheme," the council stated.



The press statement also unveiled the other esteemed Board Members for the 5th installment of the scheme scheduled for August 17, 2024.



The list includes legendary music producers David Kyei (Kaywa) and Kwame Micky, media personalities Halifax Ansah-Addo, Frank Kwabena Owusu (Franky 5), and events aficionado Mrs. Whitney Boakye Mensah. Additionally, Mike Tamakloe, Emmanuel Kusi Mensah, Nathan Pryce, Joshua Tigo, and Dennis K. Boafo were named as Board members, with Jeeje Hagan serving as the Secretary to the Board.

Furthermore, Nana Poku Ashis will serve as the Communications Director, Papa Bills as Country Representative, and Eugene Osafo Nkansah as the official blogger for the 5th edition.



The Board is tasked with overseeing the categorization and nomination process for the awards. The official Nominees Announcement is set to take place on April 20, 2024.



Nominees for the 5th edition of the awards will be presented with a 'Certificate of Nomination' during a special event yet to be announced by the organizers of the scheme.