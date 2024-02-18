Arnold Asamoah Baidoo questions why Okraku Mantey wasn't made a substantive minister

Mark Okraku Mantey

Entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has raised concerns about the recent ministerial reshuffle, suggesting that the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, should have been promoted to the substantive ministerial position.

President Akufo-Addo, with only a few months remaining in his government, announced the reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14, 2023.



Among the changes, Deputy Energy Minister Andrew Egyapa Mercer was named as the substantive minister nominee for the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts, and Culture.

In an interview on Empire FM’s Showbiz Today, Arnold Asamoah expressed his views, stating, “I seriously expected the elevation of Mark Okraku Mantey to that position. No disrespect to Honorable Agyapa Mercer, but if we actually figure out the resume of Mark Okraku Mantey and the backlash he receives as a deputy minister."



"It is without gainsaying that there is little he can do as he was playing second fiddle to the minister, thus virtually his hands are tied. So the expectation was for the President in his own wisdom to elevate Mark to that position to have the room and resources to operate as the substantive minister," he added.