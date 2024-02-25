Arnold Asamoah Baidoo slams Afua Asantewaa for concealing GWR disqualification decision

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Entertainment critic Arnold Baidoo Asamoah didn't mince his words as he heavily criticized Afua Asantewaa, the brand ambassador for Ike City Hotel, for her actions regarding the Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt.

Speaking on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review program, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo emphasized that Afua Asantewaa had been informed of the outcome of her attempt but chose to remain silent due to her ongoing deals.



Arnold asserted that while many businesses had initially partnered with Afua, perceiving her as a potential winner, her decision to withhold the disqualification news from Guinness World Records (GWR) tarnishes her integrity.



He stressed that Afua's actions risk damaging her reputation and jeopardizing her business partnerships. According to Arnold, associating with someone perceived as dishonest could deter potential collaborators.

"It would have been better for her to be transparent about the outcome, as no brand wants to be associated with dishonesty. The claim that she was unaware while preparing to host a show is unfounded," remarked Arnold.



He further cautioned that failing to address the situation promptly could exacerbate the negative perception surrounding Afua, and it remains to be seen if her management can mitigate the fallout.