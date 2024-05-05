Arnold Baidoo praises Medikal's decision to include Sister Derby in 02 Indigo event lineup

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo commends Medikal for featuring Sista Derby in the 02 Indigo event lineup, emphasizing the appropriateness of the decision.

Highlighting the significance of their collaboration, Baidoo notes the popularity of their joint track "Too Risky" and its impact on Medikal's career trajectory, despite not clinching awards.



He lauds Medikal's strategic choice to showcase their past work on such a prominent stage, asserting that it adds a noteworthy element to the event without any negative connotations.



Baidoo dismisses concerns over the timing and past relationship dynamics, citing examples like Rihanna and Chris Brown reconciling for professional purposes.

He emphasizes the event's entertainment value over personal matters, asserting that Medikal's intention was to deliver a captivating performance rather than delve into moral discourse.



He applauds the decision as a smart move, reinforcing the absence of animosity between the artists and the overall positive impact on the event's atmosphere.