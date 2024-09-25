Artistes should not fear stealing – Olivetheboy explains

Olive The Boy

Source: ZionFelix

Rising Ghanaian artist Olievtheboy, in a recent interview, encouraged musicians to embrace inspiration from others and refine it for their own culture.

Rising Ghanaian artist Olievtheboy, in a recent interview, encouraged musicians to embrace inspiration from others and refine it for their own culture. He emphasized that risk-taking is essential for success in the music industry and urged fellow artists to innovate rather than remain complacent.





Read full article