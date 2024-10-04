Entertainment

Artistes urged to leverage on digital platforms

IMG 20241004 151130 He presented Medikal with the 'Digital Act of the Year' award at the 3Music Awards

Fri, 4 Oct 2024

AT Ghana CEO Leo Skarlatos encouraged Ghanaian artists to utilize digital platforms for promoting their music, highlighting the industry's transformation through technology. He presented Medikal with the 'Digital Act of the Year' award at the 3Music Awards, recognizing his significant impact in the digital music space and innovative engagement with audiences.



