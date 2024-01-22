Asamoah Gyan extends support to Funny Face amidst struggles, calls for public assistance

Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has stepped in to assist comedian Funny Face after the latter shared his financial challenges and inability to see his daughters due to a lack of work opportunities.

Gyan, also known as Baby Jet, revealed on his X account that he reached out to Funny Face on Sunday, January 21, 2024, engaging in a lengthy conversation with him.



Expressing empathy, Asamoah Gyan decided to support Funny Face with an amount of Ghc1000. In a plea to the public, Gyan urged Ghanaians to support Funny Face in any small way they can. He highlighted Funny Face's past efforts in bringing joy to children in the country but emphasized the current struggle he faces in connecting with his own children due to financial constraints.

Read Asamoah Gyan's full X post below:



"I managed to call FUNNY FACE. He poured his heart out to me, and I’m soo touched. I decided to start a campaign to support the guy with 1000 momo on his number (0244812335). Let’s show him love cos remember he brought joy to kids way back, and if he can’t afford to see his kids cos he doesn’t have, why don’t we support him with the penny we can ????????????????????????. Please donate to his number and show him love. From 1gh to any amount you can. God bless you all ????????????????????????."