Astute Actor & Author Adjetey Ananang Invites You At the 2024 Influencers Conference

Adjetey Anang.png Adjetey Anang Ghanaian Actor and Author

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Astute Ghanaian Actor & Author, ADJETEY ANANG invites YOU to the 3rd edition of The INFLUENCERS' CONFERENCE 2024, taking place at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM on the 24th of August.

