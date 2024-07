Ataman Nikita

Source: Onemuzikgh

Ataman Nikita, also known as Richard Azunre, has entered the music scene with his debut single "Enigma."

Set to be the lead track on his upcoming 2024 album, the song features Dr. Pushkin and reflects Nikita's diverse background.

Known for his work as a network administrator and lecturer, his musical journey adds a new dimension to his multifaceted career.



Read full article