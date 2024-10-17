Athlete-Launched Inaugural Perfumes

Lionel Messi Introduces His Messi Eau de Parfum Fragrance (Image Credit: Messi Fragrances)

Source: TrendHunter

Lionel Messi is breaching into the world of fragrance with his inaugural perfume dubbed Messi Eau de Parfum. It is a bottle of 3.4 ounces of product that was created to capture his persona as a world champion, a father, and a 'modern gentleman.' The scent is developed to be a perfect balance of freshness and warmth in reflection of the various dimensions of his character. It starts off with a vibrant blend of fresh cardamom that is from Central America with crisp apple leaves and European wild cypress. The top notes bring an energetic essence that reflects his persona on the field. As the scent settles, there are notes of French iris root and lavender with touches of leather notes.





