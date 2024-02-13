Atongo Zimba and Wiyaala secure spots on '500 Greatest Songs of All Time' list

Wiyaala and Atongo Zimba

Two Ghanaian music luminaries, Atongo Zimba and Noella Wiyaala, have secured coveted spots on the prestigious global list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Released on January 29 by the World Music Listening Post, this latest compilation features the remarkable contributions of Wiyaala and Atongo Zimba, reflecting their significant impact on the world music stage.



The compilation is the culmination of over two years of meticulous research spearheaded by seasoned journalist Alan Tigay and his team of esteemed music professionals.



The curators of the list aimed to evaluate each song and artist within the context of their cultural environment, striving to discern what music critics and audiences worldwide would deem as the pinnacle of musical achievement.

Atongo Zimba's 2004 masterpiece, "No Beer In Heaven," clinched the 316th spot on the prestigious list. Renowned as a griot, Zimba has captivated audiences across the globe with his evocative storytelling and distinct vocal prowess, having graced stages in South America and Europe.



Wiyaala's sensational track, "Village Sex," secured the 419th position on this illustrious roster. The infectious charm of Wiyaala's voice, coupled with her seamless rendition in her native Sisaala and Waala dialects, propelled "Village Sex" to instant acclaim.



The song, with its compelling message advocating for the preservation of traditional values, particularly urging young bachelors to uphold abstinence until marriage, resonated deeply with audiences worldwide.