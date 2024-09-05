Atta Akyea must apologise or we'll drink, spoil NPP votes - Drunkards Association

If no apology is issued, they threaten to spoil their ballots on election day

The Ghana Drunkards Association is demanding an apology from Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South, over comments praising Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for abstaining from alcohol.

The association's president, Moses Drybone Onyah, stated that its members, many of whom support the NPP, are offended by the remarks.



If no apology is issued, they threaten to spoil their ballots on election day, December 7, 2024.

The controversy has also drawn criticism from the opposition NDC, which claims the remarks indirectly targeted their flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama.



