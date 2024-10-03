Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Avoid ‘Doggy Style’ to prevent stroke – Dr. Aki Philips warns

Avoid Dogg .png Dr. Aki Philips

Thu, 3 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Aki Philips, head of Anidaso Herbal, warned that certain sexual positions, particularly doggy style and cowgirl, can pose health risks for men.

He explained the increased stroke risk from the former and prostate pressure from the latter.

Philips recommended frequent sexual activity, suggesting at least 24 times per month for better health.

https://www.mynewsgh.com/avoid-doggy-style-to-prevent-stroke-dr-aki-philips-warns/

Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh