Awilo Sharp-Sharp defends LilWin amid criticism, urges understanding of movie plot

Awilo Sharp Sharp

Veteran Nollywood actor, Awilo Sharp-Sharp, born Victor Osuagwu, has responded to critics of Kumawood actor and producer Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as LilWin, urging them to grasp the storyline before passing judgment.

In an exclusive interview, Awilo Sharp-Sharp emphasized the importance of understanding the narrative behind LilWin's decision to collaborate with Nigerian actors.



"The criticism that was coming, we know the story, and we know the reason why the executive producer told us to come and work. People have refused to read the line and are just throwing in what they think. In a situation where social media has taken over, it is bound to happen," he asserted.



Furthermore, Awilo Sharp-Sharp noted that the criticisms have inadvertently fueled anticipation for the movie. "The criticism is just giving free advert and publicity," he remarked, highlighting the silver lining in the backlash.

Addressing concerns about LilWin's proficiency in English, Awilo Sharp-Sharp reassured that the actor possesses the necessary language skills crucial for the movie's success.



"He can speak the English needed to make the movie a success, and that is the most important thing," he affirmed.



Lilwin faced significant backlash for enlisting Nigerian actors for the movie instead of tapping into local talent. Critics questioned the economic and patriotic rationale behind this decision, citing potential financial strain and the missed opportunity to promote Ghanaian actors.