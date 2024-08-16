Entertainment

Ayisoba recounts an encounter with Rawlings over claims he smokes

King Ayisoba Smo King Ayisoba

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

King Ayisoba recounted a meeting with late former president Jerry John Rawlings, who invited him after hearing lyrics from Ayisoba’s song that joked about Rawlings smoking.

