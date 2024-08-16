Ayisoba recounts an encounter with Rawlings over claims he smokes

King Ayisoba

Source: Mynewsgh

King Ayisoba recounted a meeting with late former president Jerry John Rawlings, who invited him after hearing lyrics from Ayisoba’s song that joked about Rawlings smoking. During the meeting, Rawlings laughed off the comments, enjoyed their conversation, and they took pictures and videos together.





