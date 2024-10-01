Entertainment

BBNaija S9: ‘I’m sorry, it’s just a game’ – Kassia apologies for flirting with Toby Forge

Tue, 1 Oct 2024

Kassia, recently evicted from Big Brother Naija’s “No Loose Guard,” apologized to fellow housemate Toby Forge for leading him on despite being married.

Kassia, recently evicted from Big Brother Naija’s “No Loose Guard,” apologized to fellow housemate Toby Forge for leading him on despite being married. In an interview, she explained her behavior as part of the game, expressing disinterest in a romantic relationship after discussing it while in the house.



