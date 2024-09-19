BET Hip-Hop Awards 2024: full list of nominees announced, Ghanaian artistes missed out on nominations

Nominees for the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards have been announced with a host of start-studded hip-hop musicians making the list.

The Awards night will air on October 15 in Las Vegas to celebrate the best artistes in hip-hop for the year under review.



Leading the nominations is Megan Thee Stallion with 12 nods, followed closely by Kendrick Lamar with 11 and Drake with 8. Other top contenders include Cardi B, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, and Nicki Minaj, all securing multiple nominations.



This year’s show will be hosted by Fat Joe, who returns as both host and co-executive producer, promising an exciting night in Las Vegas.



However, no Ghanaian artiste managed to etched a nomination for this year as has happened in the past years. Black Sherif won his first ever BET “Best International Flow” award in 2023 after missing out on the category award in 2022. Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have also won a BET Hip-Hop award.



Meanwhile, Burna Boy and Odumodublvck from Nigeria were nominated for Best Live Performer and Best International Flow respectively.



See full list of nominees below.



Best Hip Hop Video



– “8 AM in Charlotte” – Drake



– “Band4Band” – Central Cee feat. Lil Baby



– “Bent” – 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, TATA)



– “Big Mama” – Latto



– “BOA” – Megan Thee Stallion



– “Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B



– “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar



– “Type Shit” – Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti



Best Collaboration



– “At The Party” – Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott



– “Band4Band” – Central Cee feat. Lil Baby



– “Bongos” – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion



– “Everybody” – Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert



– “First Person Shooter” – Drake feat. J. Cole



– “Like That” – Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar



– “Mamushi” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba



– “Wanna Be” – GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion



Best Duo or Group



– ¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign



– 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne



– 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, TATA)



– Common & Pete Rock



– EarthGang



– Flyana Boss



– Future & Metro Boomin



– Rick Ross & Meek Mill



Best Live Performer



– Burna Boy

– Busta Rhymes



– Cardi B



– Drake



– GloRilla



– Kendrick Lamar



– Megan Thee Stallion



– Missy Elliott



– Nicki Minaj



– Travis Scott



Lyricist of the Year



– 21 Savage



– Cardi B



– Common



– Drake



– Kendrick Lamar



– Lil Wayne



– Megan Thee Stallion



– Nicki Minaj



Video Director of the Year



– 20K Visuals



– A$AP Rocky



– Cactus Jack



– Cole Bennett



– Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar



– Dave Meyers & Travis Scott



– Doja Cat & Nina McNeely



– Offset



Song of the Year



– “Agora Hills” – Doja Cat



– “Bent” – 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, TATA)



– “Fe!n” – Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti



– “FTCU” – Nicki Minaj

– “Get It Sexyy” – Sexyy Red



– “Like That” – Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar



– “Mamushi” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba



– “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar



– “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla



Hip Hop Album of the Year



– “American Dream” – 21 Savage



– “Ehhtang Ehhtang” – GloRilla



– “For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition” – Drake



– “In Sexyy We Trust” – Sexyy Red



– “Megan” – Megan Thee Stallion



– “One of Wun” – Gunna



– “Pink Friday 2” – Nicki Minaj



– “Utopia” – Travis Scott



– “We Don’t Trust You” – Future & Metro Boomin



Hip Hop Artist of the Year



– 21 Savage



– Cardi B



– Drake



– Future



– GloRilla



– Kendrick Lamar



– Megan Thee Stallion



– Nicki Minaj



Producer of the Year



– ATL Jacob



– Cash Cobain



– Hit-Boy



– Hitmaka



– Metro Boomin



– Pete Rock



– Q-Tip



– The Alchemist



Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist



– 41

– 310Babii



– Bossman Dlow



– Cash Cobain



– Lady London



– Sexyy Red



– Skilla Baby



– Tommy Richman



DJ of the Year



– Big Von



– DJ D-Nice



– DJ Drama



– DJ Khaled



– Kaytranada



– Metro Boomin



– Mustard



– The Alchemist



Best Hip Hop Platform



– Bootleg Kev



– Club Shay Shay



– Complex



– Drink Champs



– Million Dollaz Worth of Game



– On the Radar



– The Breakfast Club



– The Joe Budden Podcast



– The Shade Room



– XXL



Hustler of the Year



– 50 Cent



– A$AP Rocky



– Cam’ron & Ma$e



– Cardi B



– Drake



– Fat Joe



– GloRilla

– Kendrick Lamar



– Megan Thee Stallion



Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse



– 21 Savage – “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)



– A$AP Rocky – “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)



– Cardi B – “Wanna Be Remix” (GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)



– Drake – “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)



– J. Cole – “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. 21 Savage)



– Kendrick Lamar – “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)



– Lil Wayne – “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)



– Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” (GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion)



Impact Track



– “Blessings” – Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard



– “Fortunate” – Common & Pete Rock



– “Get In With Me” – Bossman Dlow



– “Hiss” – Megan Thee Stallion



– “Humble Me” – Killer Mike



– “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar



– “Precision” – Big Sean



– “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla



Best International Flow



– SDM (France)



– Leys MC (France)



– Racionais MCs (Brazil)



– Budah (Brazil)



– Ghetts (UK)



– Bashy (UK)



– Stefflon Don (UK)



– Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)



– Blxckie (South Africa)



– Odumodublvck (Nigeria)



