BULLYING SURVIVORS SPEAK OUT On Emotional Trauma And The Power Of Awareness! LOUD WHISPERS S1E03

Source: Ytainment

Join us for a powerful and emotional conversation as bullying survivors share their personal stories of struggle and triumph. From the depths of emotional trauma, anxiety, and depression, they reveal how their experiences have shaped them into the people they are today. This episode is a call to action, highlighting the importance of education and awareness in preventing bullying and supporting those affected. Get ready to be inspired by their courage and resilience as they speak out against bullying and spark a movement for change. Tune in now and let's raise our voices against bullying together!

