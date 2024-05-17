Backlash from my ‘Papa No’ hit song forced me into hiding - Barima Sidney

Barima Sidney

Hiplife star Barima Sidney, renowned for his chart-topping tracks like ‘Tinana’ and ‘Papa No,’ recently revealed the reasons behind his prolonged absence from the music scene.

During an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, Sidney candidly discussed the harsh criticism and personal struggles that compelled him to take a hiatus from music for several years.



The controversy surrounding his song ‘Papa No,’ misinterpreted during Ghana’s 2020 elections, served as the catalyst for his departure.



The relentless backlash took a toll on him, prompting him to retreat and introspect. Sidney expressed, “At a point, I was heartbroken when the ‘Papa No’ thing came up. The lashing was too much...So, I decided to be quiet.”



The criticism, which questioned his creativity and artistic integrity, deeply wounded Sidney.

Furthermore, managing himself without proper guidance led to financial struggles, as he often performed at events for free, neglecting his own well-being.



However, a pivotal conversation with fellow artist Shatta Wale shed light on the importance of valuing his work and not underselling himself.



Now, Sidney has returned to the spotlight with a new single titled ‘BBF,’ featuring rapper King Paluta, and he is determined to steer clear of politically charged and controversial topics, focusing instead on positivity and personal growth.