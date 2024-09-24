Lifestyle

News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Bag Types Every Lady should Own

Bags Bag Types

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

When it comes to fashion trends, bags can be some of the most capricious creatures. One season it’s all about tiny purses, the next everyone is drooling over gigantic bags. This season however assumes a mixed approach with extreme bag shapes ruling the fashion scene altogether. So, call it the season of the extremes and you won’t be wrong. See our selection of bag types and top shapes to add to your wardrobe right now.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live