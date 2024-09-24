Bag Types Every Lady should Own

When it comes to fashion trends, bags can be some of the most capricious creatures. One season it’s all about tiny purses, the next everyone is drooling over gigantic bags. This season however assumes a mixed approach with extreme bag shapes ruling the fashion scene altogether. So, call it the season of the extremes and you won’t be wrong. See our selection of bag types and top shapes to add to your wardrobe right now.

Oversized Bags







What’s not to love about the only bag type that blends functionality with style? Oversized bags, whether in bucket, round, origami, or square silhouette, have triumphed this year and we particularly love how they cater to the demands of modern, on-the-go lifestyles beyond their aesthetic appeal.



Chain bags





Looking to make a statement along with your other accessories including bracelets and rings, then add one of this season’s chain bags to your wardrobe. These bags are adorned with metal hoops and gilded chain handles that resemble necklaces and will therefore instantly dress up any look.



Woven bags







This season, woven-styled bags in straw, leather, rope, and raffia fabrics that feel far more sophisticated than your average beach bag are popping up everywhere, paired with looks that range from cocktail to casual.



Micro bags





Size-wise, it’s the season of the extremes. From shoulder bags to cross-body, clutch, and tote styles, stylish micro bags too are having a huge moment and they’ve got just enough room for your phone, keys, and cards.



Envelope clutch







When it comes to evening dressing, nothing is chicer than this season’s slimline clutch— -envelope. This bag has a neat and streamlined shape that will make any outfit look instantly refined and is also big enough to house a strict edit of essentials.

Round bags







Shape-wise, spherical bags are big this season, and their mesmerizing silhouette whether in compact or roomy versions will make you the cynosure of all eyes.



Bucket bags





With a commanding silhouette, the bucket bag is a statement piece that is unlike any other this season. Carry it in the crook of your arm, by the top handle, or sling it across your body and you’ll be stealing the show anywhere.



Elevate your wardrobe with these bags for a versatile look.



