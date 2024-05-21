Barima Sidney clears air on alleged sampling of 'African Money' by Wendy Shay

Barima Sidney

Ghanaian artist Barima Sidney clarified recent speculation surrounding Wendy Shay's track "Africa Money," addressing claims of potential legal action over alleged sampling.

In an interview with Cape Coast-based Property FM, Sidney dismissed rumors of suing Wendy Shay, stating he doesn't perceive her song as a sample of his own.



Contrary to reports, Sidney emphasized that terms like "Africa" and "money" aren't unique to him, hence, he saw no grounds for legal action.



He underscored the commonality of lyrical themes in music, asserting that artists often draw from shared vocabulary without infringing on each other's work.

Sidney voiced frustration over bloggers' attempts to create controversy between him and Wendy Shay, denying any intention of legal action.



Highlighting the lack of similarity between their works, Sidney maintained that the issue was inflated by bloggers seeking sensational headlines.



Ultimately, Sidney affirmed his stance that the use of common phrases in music should not be grounds for legal dispute, closing the chapter on the alleged sampling controversy.