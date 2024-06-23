Baron autos hosts a successful ‘Sallah party’ in Tamale, Announces new ultramodern branch

Baron Autos, a prominent car dealer in Ghana, marked Sallah with a festive 'Sallah Party' in Tamale, despite being based in Accra.

The event featured performances by local artists Fancy Gadam, Maccasio, and others, drawing a large crowd and highlighting Baron Autos' strong ties to the community.



During an interview on HYPE TV, Baron Autos announced plans to open a modern branch in Tamale, aiming to create jobs and improve local access to quality vehicles.

This expansion underscores Baron Autos' commitment to customer satisfaction and community development, promising significant benefits for Tamale's economy and residents.



