Bawumia visits Gospel singer Yaw Sarpong amid health challenges

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Yaw Sarpong

Source: 3news

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice-President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), visited gospel singer Yaw Sarpong, who is battling stroke, during his Ashanti Region tour.

Joined by NPP officials and singer Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Bawumia’s visit aimed to check on Sarpong’s health.



Despite not being part of his campaign plan, Bawumia made time for the visit.

The Vice-President reportedly donated GH¢100,000 to support Sarpong's medical expenses.



Sarpong's manager confirmed his year-long battle with stroke, emphasizing the need for prayers and support from those impacted by his music.



