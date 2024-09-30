Entertainment

"Be wise and don't let foolish people lead you astray" - Shatta Wale caution youth over anti-galamsey protest

ShattawaleScreenshot 2024 09 26 081604.png Shatta Wale

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In response to recent protests against illegal mining and poor governance in Ghana, musician Shatta Wale expressed deep concern for the youth involved.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live