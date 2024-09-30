In response to recent protests against illegal mining and poor governance in Ghana, musician Shatta Wale expressed deep concern for the youth involved.

He urged them to be cautious and critical of their participation in demonstrations, cautioning, “Even Accra problems we can’t solve... Ghetto youth be wise and don’t let foolish people lead you astray.”



His comments suggest that some protesters may be manipulated by external forces with ulterior motives.



The protests, fueled by frustrations over illegal mining and government inaction, have led to significant unrest, resulting in over 40 arrests.

Clashes erupted between demonstrators and police, raising questions about civil liberties and the right to peaceful assembly.



These events highlight the urgent need for effective measures to combat illegal mining, as well as a broader dialogue on governance and accountability in Ghana.



