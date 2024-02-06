Becca addresses skin bleaching speculations

Becca

Ghanaian singer Becca has addressed speculations about skin bleaching during an interview on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz show.

Dismissing the claims, Becca attributed any perceived changes in her complexion to the use of Snapchat filters in her photos.



She clarified that the filter is a creative choice and asserted that she has no intention of altering her appearance based on public opinions.

Becca emphasised her maturity in dealing with public scrutiny and highlighted her growth in the industry.



While acknowledging and respecting people’s opinions, Becca made it clear that external judgments do not faze her as long as they do not translate into physical attacks.