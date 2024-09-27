Beefs makes you relevant as a musician – Strongman Burner

Strongman

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner believes that musical beefs help artists remain relevant by generating public interest. In a recent interview, he emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive image, warning that negative publicity can deter brands from associating with musicians and have lasting adverse effects on their careers.





