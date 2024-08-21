Entertainment

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to Wolfs: 11 of the best films to watch in September

Image 654 754x424.png Other highlights are the French courtroom drama *The Goldman Case* and the sci-fi adaptation

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

This month’s must-watch films include Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in the long-awaited *Beetlejuice* sequel, Brad Pitt and George Clooney in the comedy thriller *Wolfs*, and the intense Netflix documentary *Apollo 13: Survival*. Other highlights are the French courtroom drama *The Goldman Case* and the sci-fi adaptation *The Wild Robot*.



