Beeztrap KOTM: building an impressive catalogue in record time with release of ‘Boa Me’ remix featuring Stonebwoy
Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah
Beeztrap KOTM, a rising Ghanaian rapper and singer, has gained prominence with his fusion of Hiplife, Hip-Hop, Drill, and Afrobeats.
Known for hits like "Cinderella" and "Fly Girl," he's collaborated with top artists like Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.
Recently winning "Next Rated Act" at the 3Music Awards, Beeztrap's career is rapidly ascending.
