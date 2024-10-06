Entertainment

Benedicta Gafah runs away from questions about the car given to her by Nana Appiah Mensah’s Zylofon

Gafah Bene Benedicta Gafah

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Benedicta Gafah declined to comment on the car she received from Zylofon when questioned about the ongoing investigations into MenzGold.

Actress Benedicta Gafah declined to comment on the car she received from Zylofon when questioned about the ongoing investigations into MenzGold. She stated that she left Zylofon after her contract expired but invoked her right to remain silent regarding whether her car was confiscated by EOCO.



Source: Mynewsgh