Benedicta Gafah runs away from questions about the car given to her by Nana Appiah Mensah’s Zylofon

Benedicta Gafah

Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Benedicta Gafah declined to comment on the car she received from Zylofon when questioned about the ongoing investigations into MenzGold.

Actress Benedicta Gafah declined to comment on the car she received from Zylofon when questioned about the ongoing investigations into MenzGold. She stated that she left Zylofon after her contract expired but invoked her right to remain silent regarding whether her car was confiscated by EOCO.





Read full article